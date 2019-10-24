Judge Visits Sialkot District Jail
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:00 PM
District and Sessions Judge Sialkot Tariq Javaid visited Sialkot District Jail, along with senior judges and Sialkot district administration here
He inspected the jail kitchen and hospital. He checked the quality of meals being provided to the jail inmates as per the jail menu besides checking the availability of medicines there.
He also checked the barracks and listened to problems and complaints of prisoners there.