Judge visits Sialkot district jail

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :District and Sessions Judge Sialkot Tariq Javaid visited Sialkot District Jail , along with senior judges and Sialkot district administration here.

He inspected the jail kitchen and hospital. He checked the quality of meals being provided to the jail inmates as per the jail menu besides checking the availability of medicines there.

He also checked the barracks and listened to problems and complaints of prisoners there.