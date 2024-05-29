Open Menu

Judge Writes Letter To IHC To Transfer PTI Founder's Marriage Case To Another Court

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Udge Sharukh Arjmand of the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), urging him to transfer the marriage case of PTI founder and his wife to another court, as the plaintiff, Khawar Manika, had expressed no confidence in his court

Judge Sharukh Arjmand earlier in the day left the courtroom without pronouncing the verdict in the case, which was reserved on May 23.

The judge, in the letter, took the position that the plaintiff had expressed no confidence in his court for the second time, therefore, it would not be prudent to pronounce a verdict in the case.

Citing the misbehaviour of Khawar Manika, he stated that the defence counsel and the plaintiff throughout the proceedings (on Wednesday)tried to disrupt the hearing.

At the onset of the hearing, defence counsel Rizwan Abbasi was not present in the courtroom. When asked by the judge in that regard, his assistant lawyer informed the court that Rizwan Abbasi was in the Supreme Court and requested for some time.

Subsequently, the court directed Rizwan Abbasi to appear before the it by 10:30 a.m.

The court then asked the assistant lawyer to consult with Rizwan Abbasi and clarify their intent on pursuing the case.

The assistant lawyer responded that they wanted that the case be transferred to another court, because the plaintiff was not satisfied with the proceedings in his court.

The judge inquired about the reason and requested him to furnish concrete evidence in support of his arguments.

Later, the judge left the court without pronouncing the verdict due to ruckus in the room.

