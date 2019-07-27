UrduPoint.com
Judgementall Hai Kya Collects Rs 5.40 Crore On Day 1 At The Box Office

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 03:12 PM

Judgementall Hai Kya collects Rs 5.40 crore on day 1 at the box office

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's psychological thriller, Judgementall Hai Kya released on Friday, July 26. Despite the rains battering the city, the film managed to earn Rs 5.40 crore on day 1 at the box office.

Representatives of this film are claiming it to be "India's most critically acclaimed" flick. Here's what the statement read:"Actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's much-awaited film Judgementall Hai Kya, has put an impressive total of 5.40cr! This dark comedy thriller has resonated with its core audience and managed to stir up the new age millennial crowd in a big way.

In spite of a heavy downpour, the urban youth flocked to catch this new age thriller which has received fantastic reviews across the board! Giving birth to a completely new form of films, Judgementall Hai Kya is India's most critically acclaimed thriller!!"The statement further read: "With rave reviews pouring in, India's most critically acclaimed thriller #judgementallhaikya Collects Rs.

5.40 crore on the first day!"Prior to the film's release, Kangana Ranaut had held a special screening of this film, Judgementall Hai Kya.

Present at the special screening of this film were celebs like Madhur Bhandarkar, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Chhabra, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Shaailesh R Singh, Prakash Kovelamudi and Kanika Dhillon to name a few.

The event was also graced by Asha Ranaut (Kangana's mother) and Rangoli Chandel (sister). After exiting the theatres, there was an air of excitement as everyone was appreciating Rao's and Ranaut's acting skills.Judgementall Hai Kya is a story about Bobby, played by Kangana, who suffers from acute psychosis and is borderline obsessed with her tenant, Rajkummar Rao (Keshav).

Unlike Bobby, Keshav is overtly 'normal'. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they become prime suspects in a murder. Though Bobby and Keshav engage in oneupmanship with their own versions of the truth, the audience is thrown into a quandary over whom to trust.

