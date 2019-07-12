UrduPoint.com
Judge's Affidavit Proves Sahrifs Used Mafia Tactics: Shahzad Akbar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:01 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Friday said the affidavit of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik submitted to Islamabad High Court, had fully exposed the Sharif family

As per the judge's affidavit, the Sharifs, like a mafia, had used every tactic to get favourable judgments from him under duress, which also proved that the Supreme Court in the Panama papers case verdict had rightly used the words 'Godfather' and 'Sicilian Mafia' for them, he said while addressing a press conference here.

Flanked by Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem, Shahzad Akbar alleged that like the tactics used by mafias, the Sharifs' frontmen had tried to bribe, browbeat and hurl threats to the judge.

The frontmen had offered Rs 100 million bribe to Judge Arshad Malik for setting Nawaz Sharif free in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, he added. Shahzad Akbar said the two cases, which were being heard by Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir and their proceedings were at advanced stages with recording of many witnesses against the accused.

However, under a well-thought out plan, the cases were got transferred to Judge Arshad Malik, he claimed. He alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Nasir Butt and Nasir Janjua, and an another character Khurram Yousaf had started meeting Arshad Malik in February 2019. They resorted to threatening and blackmailing the judge, which the latter had confirmed in his affidavit.

The judge also met Nawaz Sharif at Raiwind, where Nasir Butt again threatened the judge to toe their line, he added.

Shahzad Akbar claimed that Hussain Nawaz had also offered Rs 500 million bribe to the judge with settlement of his whole family in the country of his choice.

He said it seemed that the Sharifs were now in a blind alley. The answer to their tribulations was only with the Islamabad and Lahore high courts, which could set aside their sentences, but for that they would have to present the money trail for purchasing assets abroad, he added.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could investigate the whole scheme of affairs as to how the judge was influenced and videos were made.

