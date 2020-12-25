Judges appointment issue resolved after constitutional amendment :Farooq Haider

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that after constitutional amendment (14th Amendment), the judges appointment issue would be resolved.

He expressed these views while addressing AJK Legislative Assembly session which met under the chair of Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir here on Thursday.

The Premier opined that incumbent government increased the quantity of judges and observed that AJK government have had no role in appointing or outing the judges as the government was fulfilling its responsibilities for providing essential resources to ensure the healthy justice system in Azad Kashmir.

He said that Federal government increased the wheat prices and under the new financial agreement our share from federal taxes was amounting Rs.

3.64 billion but we have received 15 billion less from the share.

"We will try our best to reduce flour prices as the inflation ratio in Pakistan is high that is why the prices of all essential commodities are costly." AJK PM said at floor of the House.

He asserted that AJK government has given billions of rupees relief in terms of subsidy to the people of Azad Kashmir and said that despite the price hike and vast difference in supply and demand our government maintained balance in flour prices in AJK.

Haider said that he has talked with the Prime Minister of Pakistan to release our remaining amount which he held assurance to look into the matter.