UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judges Appointment Issue Resolved After Constitutional Amendment :Farooq Haider

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:19 AM

Judges appointment issue resolved after constitutional amendment :Farooq Haider

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that after constitutional amendment (14th Amendment), the judges appointment issue would be resolved

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that after constitutional amendment (14th Amendment), the judges appointment issue would be resolved.

He expressed these views while addressing AJK Legislative Assembly session which met under the chair of Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir here on Thursday.

The Premier opined that incumbent government increased the quantity of judges and observed that AJK government have had no role in appointing or outing the judges as the government was fulfilling its responsibilities for providing essential resources to ensure the healthy justice system in Azad Kashmir.

He said that Federal government increased the wheat prices and under the new financial agreement our share from federal taxes was amounting Rs.

3.64 billion but we have received 15 billion less from the share.

"We will try our best to reduce flour prices as the inflation ratio in Pakistan is high that is why the prices of all essential commodities are costly." AJK PM said at floor of the House.

He asserted that AJK government has given billions of rupees relief in terms of subsidy to the people of Azad Kashmir and said that despite the price hike and vast difference in supply and demand our government maintained balance in flour prices in AJK.

Haider said that he has talked with the Prime Minister of Pakistan to release our remaining amount which he held assurance to look into the matter.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister Price Turkish Lira Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Agreement Wheat Share Best Billion Flour

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

50 minutes ago

After EU, what's next for 'Global Britain'?

53 seconds ago

Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured on Christ ..

55 seconds ago

Delegation of Bishops, Pastors call on DIG operati ..

56 seconds ago

Shibli grieved over death of Mazhar Abbas's wife

1 minute ago

Prime Minister wishes Christian community on Chris ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.