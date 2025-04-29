Open Menu

Judges Attend Forensic DNA Training Session At SFDL-ICCBS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Judges attend Forensic DNA Training Session at SFDL-ICCBS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, organized a one-day training session titled “Interpretation of Forensic DNA and Serology Reports” for judges and judicial officers on Tuesday.

A total of 25 judges and judicial officers participated in the session, held in compliance with the directives of the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court.

On behalf of Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah, Director of ICCBS, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, In-charge and Project Director of SFDL, welcomed the participants.

Notable attendees included Amir Hassan, Director of the CPLC Shanakht Project, Dr. Amar Hussain, SFDL Legal Advisor, and other distinguished guests.

In his address, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan highlighted that the training focused on the forensic analysis of DNA in various criminal cases and the interpretation of forensic DNA and serology reports.

He emphasized that SFDL has become a leading center for capacity building in forensic science, regularly training judges, investigating officers, medico-legal experts, prosecutors, and crime scene investigators in evidence collection and handling procedures.

He further shared that the laboratory has provided forensic reports in over 8,800 cases, covering a wide range of forensic DNA and serology investigations.

He also cited notable cases handled by SFDL, including the PIA plane crash, the Nooriabad van accident, and other sensitive cases involving child abuse, murder, kidnapping, and the Lasbela bus accident.

Following the lecture, a comprehensive panel discussion took place featuring Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Dr. Amir Hussain, Amir Hassan, and others. Participants actively engaged in the session, raising technical questions and commending the quality of training and arrangements.

As part of the session, attendees visited the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory. The judges and judicial officers observed the laboratory's operations and expressed satisfaction with the quality of work. They praised the lab’s advanced equipment and overall capacity.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

2 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

2 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

2 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

3 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

3 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

3 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

3 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

3 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

6 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan