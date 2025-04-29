Judges attend Forensic DNA Training Session at SFDL-ICCBS

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, organized a one-day training session titled “Interpretation of Forensic DNA and Serology Reports” for judges and judicial officers on Tuesday.

A total of 25 judges and judicial officers participated in the session, held in compliance with the directives of the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court.

On behalf of Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah, Director of ICCBS, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, In-charge and Project Director of SFDL, welcomed the participants.

Notable attendees included Amir Hassan, Director of the CPLC Shanakht Project, Dr. Amar Hussain, SFDL Legal Advisor, and other distinguished guests.

In his address, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan highlighted that the training focused on the forensic analysis of DNA in various criminal cases and the interpretation of forensic DNA and serology reports.

He emphasized that SFDL has become a leading center for capacity building in forensic science, regularly training judges, investigating officers, medico-legal experts, prosecutors, and crime scene investigators in evidence collection and handling procedures.

He further shared that the laboratory has provided forensic reports in over 8,800 cases, covering a wide range of forensic DNA and serology investigations.

He also cited notable cases handled by SFDL, including the PIA plane crash, the Nooriabad van accident, and other sensitive cases involving child abuse, murder, kidnapping, and the Lasbela bus accident.

Following the lecture, a comprehensive panel discussion took place featuring Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Dr. Amir Hussain, Amir Hassan, and others. Participants actively engaged in the session, raising technical questions and commending the quality of training and arrangements.

As part of the session, attendees visited the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory. The judges and judicial officers observed the laboratory's operations and expressed satisfaction with the quality of work. They praised the lab’s advanced equipment and overall capacity.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates.