Judges Delegation Visit Historic Sethi House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :A delegation of civil judges cum judicial magistrate paid a visit to the historic Sethi House and highly appreciated the detailed conservation efforts of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums KP for preserving its heritage value.

They also praised the unique craftsmanship found in every corner of the site.

The judges visited its different sections and took keen interest its historic architecture.

Sethi House was constructed by wealthy Sethi Family during colonial era where KP Government had established a museum attracting tourists from across the country.

