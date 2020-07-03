UrduPoint.com
Judge's Dismissal Drop Scene Of Era Of Blackmail: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said judge Arshad Malik's dismissal from service was the drop scene of an era where certain judges were blackmailed through cronies.

The minister, in a tweet, said the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and its leadership should apologise to the nation for patronising, blackmailing and corruption - the traits of a mafia mindset.\932

