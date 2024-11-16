Judges Inspect District Jail In Muzaffargarh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Asif, accompanied by Senior Judge Chaudhry Imran Ali, visited the District Jail.
The judges inspected various barracks, including the juvenile ward, where they inquired about cases involving children and facilities provided to them, expressing their satisfaction.
They also visited the jail kitchen to evaluate food quality, which they commended, and inspected the jail hospital to check on the health of incarcerated patients.
The judges examined the Public Call Office (PCO) to assess telephone facilities available to inmates. Additionally, they expressed contentment with cleanliness, security, and overall management of the jail. Superintendent Jail Rasool Bakhsh Kalachi accompanied them throughout the visit.
