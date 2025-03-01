Judges inspect sub-Jail, order improve inmate care during Ramadan-2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) A team of senior judicial officials on Saturday visited Nowshera sub-jail and reviewed facilities being provided to inmates.

A team comprising District and Sessions Judge Nowshera, Muhammad Asif Khan, Senior Civil Judge (Admin), Nowshera Beenish Ismail Syed, Senior Civil Judge (Judicial) Nowshera Tanveer Usman, Judicial Magistrate Sahrish Saeed and Judicial Magistrate Nowshera Altaf Muhammad Khan.

They reviewed cleanliness condition and preparation of food in the jail besides availability of medicines for inmates.

They directed jail staff to ensure adequate healthcare facilities for inmates and provide them food timely specially during Sehr and Aftar times in Ramadan.

Later, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Pabbi Muhammad Ilyas Khan and Judicial Magistrate Pabbi Shah Khalid, who was on a routine jail visit, also issued orders for releasing prisoners involved in minor cases.