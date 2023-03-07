Judges of LHC Bahawalpur Bench attend Holi ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior judges of Lahore High Court, Bahawalpur Bench, Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun, Justice Sadiq Mehmud Khurram, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid, and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq participated in the Holi ceremony held at a temple in Old City area.

On the occasion of the Holi celebrations, Senior Judge Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun said that minorities have played an important role in the development and progress of our country.

He said that all minorities have complete freedom in Pakistan to exercise their religion.

Senior Additional Registrar Muhammad Naveed Iqbal, Research Officer Civil Judge Dr Muhammad Mumtaz, President High Court Bar Basit Khan Baloch, and General Secretary Tahir Jatoi were also present on the occasion.