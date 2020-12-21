Judges pay visit to Adiala Central Jail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Chaudhry Tariq Javed and Civil Judge Yasir Mahmood Chaudhry paid visit Adiala Central Jail here on Monday.

The judges provided warm clothes and other items to the juvenile prisoners while releasing the prisoners of 14 minor cases on personal surety bonds.

The jail administration also informed the judges about the wards of women.

Further, the prisoner's food was also cross checked by the judges while the judges appreciated the jail administration on the exemplary cleanliness.