Judges Pay Visit To Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Umer Bin Akbar Qureshi along with civil Judge ,Zeb Shehzad paid a visit to Adiala Jail here on Monday.

During the visit, the judges inspected women and juveniles wards, kitchen, hospital and all the barracks and interacted with the prisoners.

The judges expressed satisfaction over the food being served to inmates and the cleanliness arrangements put on place.

ADSJ Umer Bin Akbar directed Jail authorities to solve all the problems being faced by the prisoners.

Meanwhile, ADSJ Umer Bin Akbar Qureshi also ordered release of some seven prisoners involved in minor crimes on personal surety bonds.

