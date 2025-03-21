Judges plant trees in court premises to mark World Forest Day, stress environmental responsibility

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) To mark World Forest Day, Consumer Rights and Commercial Disputes Court Judge Munira Abbasi Justice Phool Bibi of the Labour Court spearheaded an afforestation campaign by planting trees within the court premises on Friday.
The event highlighted the critical role of forests in combating climate change and promoting environmental sustainability.
Speaking on the occasion, Judge Munira Abbasi emphasized that protecting forests was a shared responsibility for everyone. She stated, “Afforestation is not just an environmental need but a necessity to combat the adverse effects of climate change. For a country to ensure a healthy environment and a stable economy, it is imperative that at least 25% of its land area is covered by forests.
Judge Phool Bibi echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of individual contributions to environmental conservation. She urged citizens to take proactive steps in their communities, saying, “To mitigate the impacts of climate change and reduce environmental pollution, it is crucial for every individual to plant trees in their surroundings. Small actions, when multiplied, can lead to significant positive change.”
The event also served as a reminder of the interconnectedness of environmental health and economic stability. Judge Abbasi pointed out that forests are not only essential for a clean and sustainable environment but also contribute to economic resilience by supporting industries such as agriculture, tourism, and timber.
