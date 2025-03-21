Open Menu

Judges Plant Trees In Court Premises To Mark World Forest Day, Stress Environmental Responsibility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Judges plant trees in court premises to mark World Forest Day, stress environmental responsibility

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) To mark World Forest Day, Consumer Rights and Commercial Disputes Court Judge Munira Abbasi Justice Phool Bibi of the Labour Court spearheaded an afforestation campaign by planting trees within the court premises on Friday.

The event highlighted the critical role of forests in combating climate change and promoting environmental sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Munira Abbasi emphasized that protecting forests was a shared responsibility for everyone. She stated, “Afforestation is not just an environmental need but a necessity to combat the adverse effects of climate change. For a country to ensure a healthy environment and a stable economy, it is imperative that at least 25% of its land area is covered by forests.

Judge Phool Bibi echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of individual contributions to environmental conservation. She urged citizens to take proactive steps in their communities, saying, “To mitigate the impacts of climate change and reduce environmental pollution, it is crucial for every individual to plant trees in their surroundings. Small actions, when multiplied, can lead to significant positive change.”

The event also served as a reminder of the interconnectedness of environmental health and economic stability. Judge Abbasi pointed out that forests are not only essential for a clean and sustainable environment but also contribute to economic resilience by supporting industries such as agriculture, tourism, and timber.

Recent Stories

EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

10 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

39 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

39 minutes ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

2 hours ago
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

2 hours ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

2 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

3 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexiste ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan