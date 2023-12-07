Judges planted saplings in the premises of Session Court

The District and Sessions Judge SBA Allah Bachayo Gabol, Judge Anti Terrorist Court ATC SBA Ghulam Yasin Kolachi, Special Judge Anti Corruption Court Camp at Shaheed Benaziabad Farooq Ahmed Abbasi and others planted sapling in the premises of Session Court with the coordination Social Forestry Department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The District and Sessions Judge SBA Allah Bachayo Gabol, Judge Anti Terrorist Court ATC SBA Ghulam Yasin Kolachi, Special Judge Anti Corruption Court Camp at Shaheed Benaziabad Farooq Ahmed Abbasi and others planted sapling in the premises of Session Court with the coordination Social Forestry Department.

On the occasion District Sessions Judge and others said that on the directives of Sindh High Court the samplings are being planted throughout the District SBA in the premises of all courts of the province to bring improvement in environment.

He proposed to plant sapling in domain areas to improve the environment and reduce contamination. On the occasion Additional Sessions Judge Hifzur Rehman, Shahid Ahmed Awan, Waqar Ahmed Soomro, Zafar Hussain Laghari, Fareha Sanobar Naz, Hassan Ali Kalwar and judges of all other courts took part in the tree plantation.

APP/rzq/mwq