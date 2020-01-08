UrduPoint.com
'Judges Providing Justice Despite Dearth Of Facilities In Their Offices'

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

'Judges providing justice despite dearth of facilities in their offices'

MULTAN,Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) -:Senior Justice Lahore High Court,Multan bench Justice Qasim Khan said on Wednesday that judges were dispensing justice despite dearth of facilities in their offices.

Addressing a ceremony organized after inauguration of a sewerage project at district Kutchery here,he said a higher-level committee had decided to provide highway land to High Court Multan bench in near future.

Justice Qasim Khan said he studied law from Multan,and vowed that he would make every effort to play his role for betterment of High Court and District Bar as well.

He elaborated that in order to excel in any field of life a congenial environment was first-hand requirement,saying it could be achieved through good working relationship among all the stakeholders.

District and Sessions Judge Sohail Akram, while speaking on the occasion,appreciated the district administration for donating funds for sewerage project of district Kutchery. "It has improved cleanliness remarkably across the area",he maintained.

President district bar Nazim Khan lauded DC Multan for providing funds for completing the aforementioned project. Secretary General district bar Afzal Bashir was also present.

