ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Sunday said the statement of the Accountability Court Judge had fully exposed the forgery of PML-N leaders Maryam Safdar and her uncle Shehbaz Sharif.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, in a statement, said the release of a fake and fabricated video was not the first lie of PML-N or attack on the judiciary.

The issue, which started with the Callibri font fraud, had culminated in seeking help from a fake video.

Maryam Safdar, he said, had claimed that she had no property in London and even in Pakistan.

Cheema said the practice of levelling allegations against the judiciary and other institutions should now end. The judiciary, she said, should notice of the fraudulent video released by Maryam Safdar and Shehbaz Sharif, who were on bail. No one should be allowed to take undue advantage of the bail, he added.

He said the bail of both Maryam Safdar and Shehbaz Sharif should be cancelled and they should be sent to jail.