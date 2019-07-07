UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judge's Statement Exposes Forgery Of PNL-N Leaders: Cheema

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 07:30 PM

Judge's statement exposes forgery of PNL-N leaders: Cheema

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Sunday said the statement of the Accountability Court Judge had fully exposed the forgery of PML-N leaders Maryam Safdar and her uncle Shehbaz Sharif.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, in a statement, said the release of a fake and fabricated video was not the first lie of PML-N or attack on the judiciary.

The issue, which started with the Callibri font fraud, had culminated in seeking help from a fake video.

Maryam Safdar, he said, had claimed that she had no property in London and even in Pakistan.

Cheema said the practice of levelling allegations against the judiciary and other institutions should now end. The judiciary, she said, should notice of the fraudulent video released by Maryam Safdar and Shehbaz Sharif, who were on bail. No one should be allowed to take undue advantage of the bail, he added.

He said the bail of both Maryam Safdar and Shehbaz Sharif should be cancelled and they should be sent to jail.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail London Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

30 minutes ago

UAE Government seeks to encourage growth of mariti ..

1 hour ago

Pearl Initiative, NAMA engage in research on women ..

1 hour ago

QCC Abu Dhabi to verify instruments used in fabric ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in Pacific Alliance Summit in Lim ..

2 hours ago

Daily cash limit for VAT refunds set at AED7,000

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.