Judges to be appointed after parliamentary committee’s approval

(@fidahassanain)

Parliamentary Committee amends rules under which the candidate nominated by the Judicial Commission for the post of judge with superior courts would be bound to appear before the parliamentary committee for interviews.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2019) Parliamentary Committee on judges on Friday amended the rules for appointment of judges with the superior judiciary. According to the details, the parliamentary committee could summon any candidate for interview after his nomination by the Judicial Commission for the post of judge with the superior judiciary. A journalist also tweeted about the latest developmenet about judges' appointment.

The committee said that if any candidate failed to appear before the committee his nomination for the post would be considered as rejected.

The Judicial commission as in the past used to nominate the candidates would continue to do so in future and would send its nominations to the parliamentary committee. However, the committee now could summon the candidates nominated gy the judicial commission for the post of judge with the superior judiciary. Previously,the committee did not have mandate to do interview of any person nominated for the post of judge with high courts.