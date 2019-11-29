UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judges To Be Appointed After Parliamentary Committee’s Approval

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:10 PM

Judges to be appointed after parliamentary committee’s approval

Parliamentary Committee amends rules under which the candidate nominated by the Judicial Commission for the post of judge with superior courts would be bound to appear before the parliamentary committee for interviews.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2019) Parliamentary Committee on judges on Friday amended the rules for appointment of judges with the superior judiciary. According to the details, the parliamentary committee could summon any candidate for interview after his nomination by the Judicial Commission for the post of judge with the superior judiciary. A journalist also tweeted about the latest developmenet about judges' appointment.

The committee said that if any candidate failed to appear before the committee his nomination for the post would be considered as rejected.

The Judicial commission as in the past used to nominate the candidates would continue to do so in future and would send its nominations to the parliamentary committee. However, the committee now could summon the candidates nominated gy the judicial commission for the post of judge with the superior judiciary. Previously,the committee did not have mandate to do interview of any person nominated for the post of judge with high courts.

Related Topics

Superior Post

Recent Stories

Economic activities be generated to avoid unemploy ..

3 minutes ago

Redefine your photography experience with Infinix ..

36 minutes ago

Former Sindh CM approaches IHC for pre-arrest bail ..

40 minutes ago

Quarter of Children Across US, Europe, Asia Have ' ..

35 minutes ago

Ankara Hopes Russian Upper House Speaker Will Visi ..

35 minutes ago

Dedicated housing sector for expats on cards

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.