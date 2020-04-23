UrduPoint.com
Judges Visit CPWB To Check Arrangements Regarding COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :District & Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Ch. Muhammad Tariq Javed conducted a surprise visit at Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB), Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

During his visit, Ashfaq Ahmad Rana, Additional Session Judge ASJ / Presiding Officer Child Protection Court Rawalpindi and Malik Shahid Hussain Awan, Senior Civil Judge Rawalpindi were also present.

The honorable judges inspected all sections, living rooms, wash rooms, school, Dining Hall, Kitchen etc. at CPWB, Rawalpindi.

They especially observed menu, provision of food to the residing children. They also observed arrangements regarding COVID-19 as well as over all atmospheres hygienically.

They interacted with residing children and admired the services that CPWB was providing to destitute and neglected children.

