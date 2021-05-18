Judges visits jail, releases 26 prisoners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Syed Anjum Raza Tuesday visited the district jail Sargodha, along with Civil Judge Azhar Humayun, and ordered for releasing 26 prisoners involved in petty crimes.

The judges inspected different blocks of the jail and checked food and security arrangements for the prisoners.

They also visited the female and children wards in the jail and listened to their problems.

They expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.

Jail Superintendent Akhtar Iqbal and Deputy Superintendent Allah Ditta were also present.