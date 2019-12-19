Judges who said body should be hanged must be proceeded against: Aitzaz

(@fidahassanain)

The senior lawyer says that death sentence is given to an human and not to a body, the judges who have written this have written wrong and must be proceeded against.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2019) In a reaction to split decision of the Special Court that body of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf be hanged in D-Chowk if he died before execution of his death sentence, senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan has said that death sentence is given to an human and not to a body.

“Hanging body is wrong,” said the senior lawyer during a tv program, suggesting that case should be registered against such judges who wrote this. He also suggested that the Supreme Court of Pakistan should take suo motu notice of this decision.

Questioning the legal status of the Special Court, senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan said: “The special court is not a constitutional court and the ordinance under which it was established can be abolished,”.

Earlier in the day, the Special Court issued detailed judgment on high treason case against former military ruler, holding that body of the former military dictator Pervez Musharraf be hanged in D-Chowk for three days if he died before execution of his death sentence.

The Special Court headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and comprising Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court issued 179 pages detailed judgments.

“If Musharraf dies before execution of his death sentence, his body should be brought to D-Chowk and be hanged there for three days for committing treason,” held Justice Seth and Justice Karim, with dissenting note of Justice Akbar of Sindh High Court who acquitted Pervez Musharraf of treason charges.

The court also held that all those who facilitated him to go abroad must also be brought to justice. “The execution of the sentence must be ensured,” said the detailed judgment.

“The guilt of the accused has been proven beyond any shadow of doubt,” held the two judges of the special bench.

The court further held that the constitution of Pakistan is an agreement between the state and the citizens which cannot be violated, in high treason case, an officer wearing uniform committed this gross violation.

Aitzaz Ahsan, the top lawyer of the country, was also quoted by the court in its judgment in which he said that he received a call from the then General Kiyani to end the lawyers movement.

On Tuesday, the special court headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, comprising Justice Nazar Akbar of Sindh High Court and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court declared Pervez Musharraf “traitor” and sentenced him to death.

Former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was granted death sentence by the Special bench in high treason case for imposing emergency in the country on Nov 3, 2007, removing judges and putting them behind bars. The bench gave split-decision with the ration of 2:1 as one judge opposed death sentence to the former military chief.

Pakistan military showed strong reaction on the verdict of the Special Court against the former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, saying that “Musharraf can’t be traitor as he fought wars for Pakistan,”. DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the decision was not in accordance with the law as Musharraf was not heard by the Special Court. “There is anger and anguish among the armed forces due to the verdict against Pervez Musharraf,” said the released issued by the DG ISPR.