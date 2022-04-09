UrduPoint.com

Judgment Is Victory Of Constitution, Democracy: Jam Khan Shoro

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2022 | 12:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation department Jam Khan Shoro Friday warmly welcomed the unanimous judgment of the Supreme Court for restoring the National Assembly and declaring the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling null and void.

He termed the decision, as historic victory of the constitution and democracy in the country.

The Provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that the historic judgment of the Supreme Court will strengthen the democracy and constitution the country.

He congratulated the PPP leadership, workers, activists and people of the country on this constitutional triumph.

