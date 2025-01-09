Judicial Academy holds two-day consultative wksp on “Prison Reforms”

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy Peshawar on Thursday hosted a two-day consultative workshop on “Prison Reforms”

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy Peshawar on Thursday hosted a two-day consultative workshop on “Prison Reforms”.

Hon’ble Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Peshwar, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim graced the opening ceremony as the chief guest. Other distinguished participants included Justice (retd) Qalandar Ali Khan, Ahmad Kareem Kundi MPA, IG Prisons and other prison officials, Judges, Law officers, representatives of civil society organizations, selected prisoners, academicians and researchers.

The objective of this workshop was to bring together all stakeholders of the criminal justice system, including parliamentarians, prison officials, judiciary, law enforcement agencies, civil society organizations, members of the Bar and selected prisoners, to discuss the current situation of prisons and to identify areas of reforms.

In his remarks, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim stated that jail reforms have been a key component of criminal justice reforms. The Supreme Court of Pakistan, in suo motu case, in 2015, highlighted the pathetic conditions of women prisoners and observed that the regulatory framework governing prisons has almost failed.

The Chief Justice further elaborated that fresh focus on jail reforms is crucial for many reasons. While progress has been made, the desired outcomes have not yet been achieved, and the consequences of inadequate reforms are grave for both individuals and society.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim highlighted that some reforms, such as proper prison infrastructure and recruiting sufficient and skilled staff, would naturally take time. It would also require significant funds, however, many issues stem from poor management, poorly designed policies, ill-thought laws, and a lack of clear framework.

He expressed his worry and said that there is no proper legislation for Dar-ul-Aman.

Highlighting the worst condition of under trial prisoners, the Chief Justice stated that they are facing far worse conditions than convict prisoners, and the judiciary has to take ultimate responsibility for ensuring the swift resolution of such cases. On his directives, the MIT office closely monitors the progress of under-trial prisoners’ cases, while the High court’s criminal bench has nearly concluded all appeals instituted prior to 2023. The district courts have also reduced the pendency of under-trial prisoner’s cases from 4,813 to 4,334 just within three months.

For convict prisoners, the Chief Justice added that, for improving their living conditions, ensuring their access to proper medical care, and implementing effective rehabilitation initiatives are crucial. Alternatives to imprisonment, such as parole, probation, and remission systems, must be revisited and strengthened.

Earlier, Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General Judicial Academy Peshawar, in his welcome address, highlighted that Pakistan's prison system faces significant challenges that adversly affect the human rights of prisoners. He further highlighted that this workshop is a crucial step towards reforming the Khyber Pakhtunkwa prisons system and has been meticulously crafted to materialize the vision of CJP Justice Yahya Afridi, regarding the “Prison Reforms”.

Elaborating the aims and objectives of the workshop, the Director General KPJA stated that this two days consultative workshop aims to improve coordination amongst the stakeholders of the criminal justice system. The workshop would make useful recommendations for improving the present situation of prisons as well as prisoners.