Judicial Academy launches online training for newly promoted judges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Judicial academy Wednesday launched the online course for newly promoted senior civil judges, and area qazis posted in different districts of the province.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy Zia-ud-Din Khattak inaugurated the first online post-promotion training course which would continue till October 31.

Former Chief Secretary and Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Abdullah and faculty members of Judicial Academy were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the inaugural function, the DG Judicial Academy said that the Peshawar High Court focused on deciding cases in accordance with the law in the shortest possible time.

He said that main objective of the sisters online training was to enable judges with the judicial work at their places of posting so that they would be skilled in timely conclusions of the cases.

He said that by holding this useful online training course, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy has entered into a new era as a new window has been added for the attainment of judicial education.