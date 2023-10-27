Open Menu

Judicial Academy Organizes Training Course For New Lawyers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Judicial Academy organizes training course for new lawyers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy has organized a four-day training program on professional conduct and skills for newly inducted lawyers.

A total of twenty-two lawyers from Peshawar, South Waziristan, Haripur and Mansehra participated in the training.

Muhammad Shoaib, Dean Faculty (Director General Acting) in his address highlighted the significance of lawyers in the society and justice system.

He hoped that the training would contribute towards their professional development.

The training included discourses and practical activities on professional etiquette, legal ethics and professional conduct, interpretation of statutes and precedents, criminal trial (trial procedure and mock trial), workplace stress, trial procedure in civil cases, mock activities, ADR and discourses on family laws.

At the concluding ceremony of the training program, class representative of the participants, Ahmed Bilal, Advocate, termed the training as effective and beneficial, while the Director General of the Judicial Academy distributed course certificates among the participants.

Peshawar South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lawyers Mansehra Haripur

