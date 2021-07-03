Judicial allowance pension case: Supreme Court suspends Lahore High Court proceedings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC) proceedings on contempt petition over not making the special judicial allowance a part of the pension of the judicial officers.

The court sought complete record of the matter from LHC registrar till July 6.

The special bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by the Punjab government against the LHC proceedings in judicial allowance matter.

The bench heard the matter at Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Owais argued before the bench that LHC administration committee had directed for making the special judicial allowance a part of the pension of the judicial officers.

However, the finance department rejected the summary for it, he added. He further submitted that decisions of administrative committee were not court orders and a contempt petition could not be filed over non-implementation of the orders.

He pleaded with the bench to set aside LHC proceedings in the matter.

Subsequently, the bench suspended the LHC proceedings and sought case record from registrar till July 6.