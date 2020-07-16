UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judicial, Bureaucratic Reforms Imperative To Gain Good Governance: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Judicial, bureaucratic reforms imperative to gain good governance: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday underlined the need for judicial and bureaucratic reforms to ensure good governance in the country.

Reforms in Police and election commission (EC), process was also necessary to bring improvement in the system, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs. Empowering election commission would help in conducting the upcoming Senate election with better results, he stated.

About Minus-One echo in the assembly, he said that except Imran Khan, no one was capable to lead the country.

Imran Khan, he said held full discretionary powers to retain or oust any member of the cabinet.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, was closely monitoring the efficiency of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), members working in the cabinet. The people, he said had given heavy mandate to the PTI government, for eliminating corruption and reforming the system.

The masses who elected the incumbent government, wanted to see a visible change and progress in every institution, he added.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Technology Election Commission Of Pakistan Progress Lead Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

3 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

3 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

3 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

3 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.