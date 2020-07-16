Judicial, bureaucratic reforms imperative to gain good governance: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday underlined the need for judicial and bureaucratic reforms to ensure good governance in the country.

Reforms in Police and election commission (EC), process was also necessary to bring improvement in the system, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs. Empowering election commission would help in conducting the upcoming Senate election with better results, he stated.

About Minus-One echo in the assembly, he said that except Imran Khan, no one was capable to lead the country.

Imran Khan, he said held full discretionary powers to retain or oust any member of the cabinet.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, was closely monitoring the efficiency of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), members working in the cabinet. The people, he said had given heavy mandate to the PTI government, for eliminating corruption and reforming the system.

The masses who elected the incumbent government, wanted to see a visible change and progress in every institution, he added.