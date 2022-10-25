UrduPoint.com

Judicial Commission Being Constituted To Probe Arshad Sharif's Death: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Judicial Commission being constituted to probe Arshad Sharif's death: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to constitute a judicial commission to probe tragic death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

In a statement, she said the decision had been taken to determine the real facts of the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

She said the prime minister had decided to investigate the death of the senior anchorperson.

The commission will be headed by a judge of high Court.

The head of judicial commission was being empowered to induct the members of civil society and media persons in the commission.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Civil Society Maryam Aurangzeb Kenya Media Court

Recent Stories

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

5 minutes ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

29 minutes ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

45 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

47 minutes ago
 WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

1 hour ago
 Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV ..

Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV anchor Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.