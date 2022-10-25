ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to constitute a judicial commission to probe tragic death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

In a statement, she said the decision had been taken to determine the real facts of the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

She said the prime minister had decided to investigate the death of the senior anchorperson.

The commission will be headed by a judge of high Court.

The head of judicial commission was being empowered to induct the members of civil society and media persons in the commission.