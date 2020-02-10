Judicial Commission of Pakistan nominates Justice Qasim Khan for Lahore High Court chief justice post

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Monday nominated Justice Qasim Khan for the post of the Lahore High Court chief justice

The meeting of the commission was presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed.

The incumbent Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rasheed will retire on March 18.

Justice Qasim's name for the post will be notified after the endorsement of the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment.

After taking oath, Justice Qasim will serve as LHC CJ till July 5, 2021.