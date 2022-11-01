UrduPoint.com

Judicial Commission Of Pakistan Recommends Justice Aamer Farooq's Name As Chief Justice Islamabad High Court

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Judicial Commission of Pakistan recommends Justice Aamer Farooq's name as Chief Justice Islamabad High Court

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday approved the nomination of Senior Puisne Judge Justice Aamer Farooq as the new chief justice (CJ) of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The JCP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to consider the appointment of Chief Justice IHC.

The meeting was attended by senior judges of the Supreme Court, the Law Minister, the Attorney General for Pakistan, representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council and other members.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommended for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.

