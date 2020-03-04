(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Wednesday approved the name of Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The JCP met under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to consider Justice Naqvi's name for elevation to the apex court as a position in the top court remained vacant after the retirement of former chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

Currently, Justice Naqvi is the third senior-most LHC judge. In case ofelevation, he will work as the Supreme Court judge until August 31, 2025.