Judicial Commission of Pakistan recommends three names for elevation to Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Monday recommended the Names of three honorable judges for their elevation to the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial had chaired a meeting of the JCP as Chairman to consider the four nominees including; IHC CJ Athar Minallah; Lahore High Court judge Justice Shahid Waheed; and two Sindh High Court judges Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shafi Siddiqui.

The meeting was attended by senior judges of the Supreme Court, the Law Minister, Attorney General of Pakistan, representatives of Pakistan Bar Council, and other members.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommended for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.

The Judicial Commission had recommended the appointment of three judges in the Supreme Court including Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi while the name of Justice Shafi Siddiqui was postponed due to lack of consensus.

The recommended names would now go to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment, which had the authority to approve or disapprove any name.