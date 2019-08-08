Judicial Commission of Pakistan recommends three names for appointment as additional Sindh High Court judges

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday approved three names for appointment as additional judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC)

The three recommended judges are Additional Sessions Judge Rashida Asad, Abdul Mubeen Lakho and Muhammad Zulifqar Ali. Barrister Umar Somroo's name was dropped from the list.

The JCP's meeting was held here with Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa in the chair.

The meeting was attended by senior judges of Supreme Court, SHC chief justice, law minister, Attorney General for Pakistan, representatives of Pakistan Bar Council and other members.

The recommended names will now go to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment, which has the authority to approve or disapprove any name.