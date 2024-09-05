Judicial complex attack case; court adjourns hearing till Sept. 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the judicial complex attack case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders till September 3.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the hearing.

PTI leaders Shibli Faraz and Asad Qaiser appeared before the court for the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the court approved former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi's request for exemption from appearance due to health reasons. His lawyer informed the court that Pervaiz Elahi was unwell and required four weeks of complete bed rest, as advised by his doctor.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till September 13.