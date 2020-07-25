UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judicial Complex Launches Tree Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Judicial complex launches tree plantation drive

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Judicial complex Pattoki launched a tree plantation campaign here on Saturday.

According to sources,Additional Session and District Judge Nadeem Tahir launched a campaign by planting a sapling along side a forest,while Additional Judge Rana Muhammad Ishfaq,Civil Judges Samroz iftikhar and Mujahid Kareem were also present on the occasion.

AD&SJ Nadeem said planting tree is a form of charity and it was the responsibility of every citizen to plant at least one sapling.He added that environmental pollution challenge could only be faced by planting more trees.

He said green trees not only makes the surroundings beautiful but provide essential oxygen to human beings.

Related Topics

Pattoki

Recent Stories

Delegation of journalists from AJK visit ISPR   

3 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

12 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

11 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.