Judicial complex launches tree plantation drive

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Judicial complex Pattoki launched a tree plantation campaign here on Saturday.

According to sources,Additional Session and District Judge Nadeem Tahir launched a campaign by planting a sapling along side a forest,while Additional Judge Rana Muhammad Ishfaq,Civil Judges Samroz iftikhar and Mujahid Kareem were also present on the occasion.

AD&SJ Nadeem said planting tree is a form of charity and it was the responsibility of every citizen to plant at least one sapling.He added that environmental pollution challenge could only be faced by planting more trees.

He said green trees not only makes the surroundings beautiful but provide essential oxygen to human beings.