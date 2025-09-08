Judicial Conference marks commencement of new judicial year with historic reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday underscored that the wide-range reforms during judicial year was aiming to reduce backlog, shorten timelines, and make the judicial processes more citizen-centric.

In order to mark the commencement of the new judicial year, a Judicial Conference was convened here at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The event was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court, Mansoor Usman Awan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Chaudhry Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council, Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, representatives of the Bar, senior officials, and members of the media.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, in his address, reflected on the tradition of this event, which has since evolved into a significant annual moment of review and forward planning. He emphasized that the occasion is not a ceremonial formality but a genuine opportunity for reflection on the past year’s performance and setting new priorities for the year ahead.

Highlighting the rationale of wide-ranging reforms initiated during the last judicial year, the Chief Justice underscored that the goal was to reduce backlog, shorten timelines, and make the judicial processes more citizen-centric.

He outlined five foundational reform pillars including Improving service delivery through technology, Enhancing access and transparency, Strengthening the legal and regulatory framework, Leveraging international and external resources and Revitalizing attached institutions.

Key achievements included the introduction of digital case filing, e-notices, video-link hearings, an anti-corruption hotline, a public feedback portal, an external audit of Court accounts, the establishment of an Overseas Litigants Facilitation Cell, and the notification of the new Supreme Court Rules, 2025.

The Chief Justice also highlighted major initiatives under the Federal Judicial academy, the Law and Justice Commission, and the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee, including time-bound trials, expanded mediation facilities, a Charter on Ethical Use of AI, and reforms in family and criminal laws.

Presenting the Court’s performance data, the Chief Justice noted that from September 2024 to September 2025, the Supreme Court disposed of 22,863 cases against 20,811 instituted, reducing overall pendency from 60,635 to 56,943 cases - a meaningful step in restoring balance. However, he also called upon the Bar to cooperate in reducing adjournments, which had risen sharply during the year.

The conference also featured three symbolic inaugurations reflecting the judiciary’s commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and shared responsibility:

Litigant inaugurated the Public Facilitation Centre, Mr. Muhammad Basharat Javed, randomly invited on the spot, representing the citizen at the heart of the justice system, whose Case (CPLA No. 3071-L of 2022) was fixed for hearing today.

The Supreme Court Media Platform was inaugurated by Zulqarnain Iqbal, President of the Supreme Court Press Association, symbolizing a partnership with the press in ensuring transparency and public engagement.

The Supreme Court Bar Cafeteria was inaugurated by Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, underlining the integral role of the Bar in the justice system.

In his closing remarks, the Chief Justice expressed gratitude to his fellow Judges, members of the Bar, court staff, and all stakeholders for their unwavering commitment. He reaffirmed that the judiciary’s mission in the New Year is to build on the foundations laid, ensuring that justice in Pakistan becomes stronger, swifter, and more accessible.