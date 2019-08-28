UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judicial Council Reconstituted After Retirement Of Justice Azmat Saeed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:54 PM

Judicial Council reconstituted after retirement of Justice Azmat Saeed

Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has been reconstituted after the retirement of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, a senior judge of the apex court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has been reconstituted after the retirement of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, a senior judge of the apex court.

Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa have been appointed as the members of SJC and Judicial Commission respectively.

The Supreme Judicial Council is comprised of the Chief Justice of Pakistan as Chairman, two most senior Judges of the Supreme Court and two most senior Chief Justices of High Courts as members.

On a reference received from President or through suo-moto action, the Supreme Judicial Council investigates the matter and presents its findings to the President.

If the council decides that the Judge is incapable of performing the duties of office or is guilty of misconduct, and therefore should be removed from office, the President may order the removal of such judge.

A judge may not be removed from service except on the specified grounds and subject to the prescribed procedure.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is a commission for the appointment of Supreme Court and High Court Judges.

Justice Azmat bid farewell to the judiciary as his tenure ended onTuesday (Aug 27).

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court May From Court

Recent Stories

Air chief calls on Prime Minister

2 minutes ago

US Formally Announces Tariff Increase on $300Bln W ..

2 minutes ago

Kazakh Ex-Leader Nazarbayev Discusses Cooperation, ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro fuels spat with Macron over Ama ..

2 minutes ago

Amir Khan vows to become voice of innocent Kashmir ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day pow ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.