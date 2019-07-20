Judicial employees appeal for release of allowances

(@imziishan)

D.G.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Judicial employees of low pay scale have appealed to the government to release uniform allowance and Eid allowance for the last three years.

The aggrieved employees including hawkers, stenos, readers and other low cadre employees of the district judiciary, in a joint statement, said they were facing difficulty in meeting their expenditures from their meager salaries.

They appealed to the District and Sessions Judge D.G.Khan Mian Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti to look into the matter and issue appropriate order so that they might get outstanding allowances.

