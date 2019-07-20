UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judicial Employees Appeal For Release Of Allowances

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 07:30 PM

Judicial employees appeal for release of allowances

D.G.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Judicial employees of low pay scale have appealed to the government to release uniform allowance and Eid allowance for the last three years.

The aggrieved employees including hawkers, stenos, readers and other low cadre employees of the district judiciary, in a joint statement, said they were facing difficulty in meeting their expenditures from their meager salaries.

They appealed to the District and Sessions Judge D.G.Khan Mian Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti to look into the matter and issue appropriate order so that they might get outstanding allowances.

nsr\378

Related Topics

From Government

Recent Stories

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

16 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

49 minutes ago

‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

2 hours ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

3 hours ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

3 hours ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.