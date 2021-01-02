UrduPoint.com
Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into 'killing' Of Boy By ATS Officials: Chief Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 08:30 PM

Judicial inquiry ordered into 'killing' of boy by ATS officials: Chief Commissioner

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed on Saturday ordered a judicial inquiry into the killing of alleged killing of a 21-year old boy by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officials early morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed on Saturday ordered a judicial inquiry into the killing of alleged killing of a 21-year old boy by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officials early morning.

He directed Additional District Magistrate Rana Muhammad Waqas Anwar to probe the incident and submit a detailed report within five days.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan also formed a team to probe the incident.

The team led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed, comprising superintendents of police CTD, Investigation and Saddar was directed to investigate the incident from every aspect, a police spokesman said.

He said five policemen Mudassar Mukhtar, Shakeel Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed, Muhammad Mustafa and Iftekhar had been arrested after they were named in a first information report (FIR) lodged at Ramna Police Station.

According to preliminarily reports, the police received a call at around 01:30am about a robbery incident in Sector H-13 in the jurisdiction of Shams Colony Police Station. The robbers reportedly fled in a car. The ATS police personnel started patrolling the area and on suspicion chased a vehicle with tinted glasses on Srinagar Highway. As the vehicle driver did not heed to the calls of ATS personnel to stop, the latter had to fire shots at the tyres. Unfortunately some bullets went astray and hit the boy driving the car, who died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Usama Nadeem, a resident of G-13/2 Sector.

