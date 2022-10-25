ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to conduct judicial inquiry to probe the tragic death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

In a statement, she said the inquiry would be headed by high court judge. The decision had been taken to determine the real facts of death of the senior journalist in Kenya.

She said the prime minister had decided to investigate the death of the senior anchorperson.