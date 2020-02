The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared judicial lockup at Besham (Shangla)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared judicial lockup at Besham (Shangla) as Sub Jail with immediate effect, in the public interest, said a notification issued here by Home & Tribal Affairs, Department on Monday.