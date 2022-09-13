UrduPoint.com

Judicial Magistrate Larkana Visited Tent City Of Rain/flood Victims Established In Larkana

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Judicial Magistrate Larkana Muhammad Saleem Awan on Tuesday visited the tent city set up for the flood and rain affectees at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Municipal Stadium Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Judicial Magistrate Larkana Muhammad Saleem Awan on Tuesday visited the tent city set up for the flood and rain affectees at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Municipal Stadium Larkana.

He listened to the problems of the flood victims, where they complained to him about poor quality food and lack of medical facilities.

Medical Superintendent of CMC Hospitals Dr Gulzar Tunio briefed the civil judge about food and medical facilities in the tent city.

The judicial magistrate was accompanied by President District Bar Association Larkana Muhammad Safdar Ghori and social worker Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar.

