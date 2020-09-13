UrduPoint.com
Judicial Magistrate Orders For Body Exhumation And Postmortem Of Four People

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Judicial Magistrate Ghazi Sunday ordered for the exhumation of four person's body and postpartum on the 17th of September and served notices to all concerned departments.

During last week, Muhammad Ilyas father of 14 years old girl Horia who along with three others including Nageena Shahzad, Hamdan and Ayan lost their lives in a suspicious fire caused by the electricity short circuit at Wapda Colony Sobra city Ghazi requested Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge Ghazi for body exhumation.

The father of the ill-fated teenage girl filed a petition requesting for body exhumation on the doubt that all four people including Horia were murdered rather than an accident.

According to the sources, Tarbail dam security also submitted the report in Ghazi police station that the fire incident in the house of Sardar Shahzad did not take place with a short circuit.

Earlier, during last week District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Syed Ishfaq Anwar constituted a six members investigation team to probe the mysterious death of four-person caused by the short circuit. On 28th August 2020, in a horrific accident the house of the employee of Tarbail Extension Power Project 5 Sardar Shahzad caught fire owing to the electricity short circuit where four people including two minors, their cousin and mother sustained terrible burn injuries those lead to their death.

