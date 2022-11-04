Judicial magistrates fine two X-ray centres

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Judicial Magistrates of Pattoki have fined two X-ray centres over non-compliance of the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority's (PNRA) regulatory requirements.

The two radiation facilities namely Rafay Sajid Hospital, Pattoki and Marhaba Clinical Lab, Kasur have been fined due to non-compliance of the PNRA regulatory requirements.

These non compliance included the unavailability of safety measures and operation without a valid license issued by PNRA.

The radiations facilities were fined under Section 44(1), 44(3) and 44(4) of the PNRA Ordinance.