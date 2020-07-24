UrduPoint.com
Judicial, NAB Reforms Imperative For Improving System:Fawad Ch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Judicial, NAB reforms imperative for improving system:Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday stressed the need for reforming judicial and national accountability bureau (NAB), systems to achieve speedy progress. Expressing these views in a private television channel programs, he said that there must be a proper mechanism to tackle the cases of high profile.

Federal Investigations Agency and National Accountability Bureau are working separately, he stated. About NAB, he said it should be a single agency. In reply to a question about appointing Chairman NAB, he said there must be a proper procedure to elect the head of accountability bureau. The minister said that opposition parties should work for making progress in the institutions and avoid playing blame game.

