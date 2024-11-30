Judicial Officers Complete Training
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Sixteen judicial officers, including Additional District and Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judges, and Civil Judges, successfully completed a six-day training program on revenue document analysis at the Punjab Judicial Academy on Saturday.
The program aimed to equip judicial officers with enhanced skills and knowledge to handle revenue-related cases effectively.
The training covered key areas such as the examination, analysis, and interpretation of revenue documents, along with the legal framework governing inheritance issues. The program emphasized practical approaches to dealing with complex revenue disputes, ensuring judicial officers are better prepared to deliver fair and timely justice.
The concluding session was chaired by Advisor & Director Administration of the Punjab Judicial Academy, Muhammad Hafeez Ullah Khan. In his address, he highlighted the importance of continuous learning and professional development for judicial officers.
He stated, “The academy’s vision is to provide effective, relevant, and innovative training programs to enhance the capacity of judicial officers in dispensing justice.”
He expressed hope that the participants would apply the insights gained during the program to improve their judicial performance and ensure easy access to justice for the public. Emphasizing the Islamic principle of accountability, he remarked that justice is a fundamental tenet of islam and that every individual is accountable to Allah for their actions.
The Punjab Judicial Academy reaffirmed its commitment to providing ongoing training and education to judicial officers. Its programs are designed to foster a culture of continuous learning, enabling judicial officers to uphold justice fairly and effectively in their roles.
