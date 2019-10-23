(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has adjourned the hearing of case pertaining to service rules of judicial officers of Islamabad for four weeks

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has adjourned the hearing of case pertaining to service rules of judicial officers of Islamabad for four weeks.A three-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up the case for hearing on Wednesday.During the course of hearing, deputy attorney general said that recommendations have been prepared in the committee meetings.He said recommendations have been sent to Chief Justice Islamabad High court for opinion.Counsel Iftikhar Gillani said that their recommendation is that judicial officer of Islamabad could be transferred across the country and officers are worried over this.

He said judges are worried due to this matter and government should be asked to solve out this issue as soon as possible.Justice Ijaz -ul- Ahsan observed, "Attorney general had said that rotation of judges will be made with their consent".Court further observed that it hoped that Chief Justice Islamabad High Court will find a solution upon the matter soon by holding meeting with committee members.Court has adjourned the hearing of the case for four more weeks.