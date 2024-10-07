Judicial References Require If Ambiguity In Law: CJP
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 10:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Monday remarked that the judicial references are required in matters only where there is ambiguity in the constitution and law, he said.
The chief justice gave these remarked during hearing of a review petition of an employee of Department of Population Welfare Punjab.
The CJP questioned that after becoming a judge, if the requirements of the constitution and law end.
It seems the time has come to conduct classes for judges as well, he said.
He further remarked that the lawyers became allergic to the book of the Constitution and no longer bring the constitution book with them to the court.
The CJP remarked that this is what has happened in Pakistan, martial law comes one after the other. Where the authority to approve an unconstitutional measure comes to the judges, he asked.
The court subsequently dismissed the review petition.
