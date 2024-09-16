Judicial Reforms Aim To Deliver Swift Justice: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Monday said that the Primary purpose of the proposed judicial reforms was to expedite justice delivery and reduce the backlog of cases pending in courts for decades.
Talking to ptv news, the minister said that many cases have been pending for as long as 25 years, and the reforms package was designed to ease this burden on the judiciary.
When questioned about the delay in revealing the draft of the reforms package, Sheikh said that, as per constitutional amendment procedures, the draft cannot be made public before receiving cabinet approval.
He further stated that the government seeks consensus from coalition parties to finalize the necessary constitutional amendments.
Alongside judicial reforms, Sheikh highlighted the government's efforts to introduce major reforms in the economic sector.
In his own ministry, the modernization project of the ship-breaking industry, with an investment of 12 billion rupees, has been approved.
The modernization of the ship-breaking yard under the Hong Kong Convention is expected to be completed by June next year, he added.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muslims commemorate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH): Governor12 minutes ago
-
SA women secure victory over Pak in first T-20 by 10 runs12 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti greets Muslims on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi12 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns PTI founder's plea22 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendment to strengthen parliament: Rana Sanaullah22 minutes ago
-
Judicial reforms to be introduced with Broad Consensus: Aqeel Malik32 minutes ago
-
Dozens of large rallies, mahafil-e-naat to take place on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal32 minutes ago
-
AJK leaders celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday, call for unity and perseverance32 minutes ago
-
US Under Secretary John Bass, FS Baloch discuss key bilateral Issues52 minutes ago
-
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes: Chairman PAEC52 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)52 minutes ago
-
Salik highlights revered tradition of Naat recitation, citing Quranic endorsement of sending blessin ..1 hour ago