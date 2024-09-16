Open Menu

Judicial Reforms Aim To Deliver Swift Justice: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Monday said that the Primary purpose of the proposed judicial reforms was to expedite justice delivery and reduce the backlog of cases pending in courts for decades.

Talking to ptv news, the minister said that many cases have been pending for as long as 25 years, and the reforms package was designed to ease this burden on the judiciary.

When questioned about the delay in revealing the draft of the reforms package, Sheikh said that, as per constitutional amendment procedures, the draft cannot be made public before receiving cabinet approval.

He further stated that the government seeks consensus from coalition parties to finalize the necessary constitutional amendments.

Alongside judicial reforms, Sheikh highlighted the government's efforts to introduce major reforms in the economic sector.

In his own ministry, the modernization project of the ship-breaking industry, with an investment of 12 billion rupees, has been approved.

The modernization of the ship-breaking yard under the Hong Kong Convention is expected to be completed by June next year, he added.

