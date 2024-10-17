Judicial Reforms Are Need Of The Hour: Rana Ihsan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 11:04 PM
Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for judicial reforms due to Pakistan's low judicial ranking
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for judicial reforms due to Pakistan's low judicial ranking.
Talking to a private news channel, he criticized the opposition, particularly PTI, while adding that they, like always, trying to politicize the judicial reform package.
He stressed that the government is pushing for the creation of a constitutional court to address delays in Supreme Court cases.
He urged the PTI to act like politicians and support this public interest bill.
He added that the reform talks are in the final stages, the government wanted a broad consensus which is expected soon.
Recent Stories
Electricity meters to be installed in all Sindh govt residential colonies
KP Assembly passes three resolutions
Iranian ambassador lauds Pakistan for successfully hosting 23rd SCO summit
FBR waives affidavit requirement for September 2024 sale tax returns
Pakistan Night Highlights Opportunities for IT Sector Growth
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE Met with Director General of Economy and Tourism ..
UN climate chief calls for scaling up climate finance
Holding of SCO summit reflects govt best policies: Irfan Siddiqui
PM terms successful SCO meeting as major diplomatic win for Pakistan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 16.11 billion
Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve performance
Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cance ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Electricity meters to be installed in all Sindh govt residential colonies2 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly passes three resolutions2 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador lauds Pakistan for successfully hosting 23rd SCO summit2 minutes ago
-
UN climate chief calls for scaling up climate finance1 hour ago
-
Holding of SCO summit reflects govt best policies: Irfan Siddiqui1 hour ago
-
PM terms successful SCO meeting as major diplomatic win for Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve performance2 hours ago
-
Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cancer: Chairman PAEC2 hours ago
-
PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: Minister2 hours ago
-
No evidence found in private college incident: CCPO Lahore2 hours ago
-
LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, others2 hours ago
-
CM Maryam taking historic steps to eradicate food insecurity: Ramesh Arora1 hour ago