Judicial reforms are need of the hour: Rana Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for judicial reforms due to Pakistan's low judicial ranking.

Talking to a private news channel, he criticized the opposition, particularly PTI, while adding that they, like always, trying to politicize the judicial reform package.

He stressed that the government is pushing for the creation of a constitutional court to address delays in Supreme Court cases.

He urged the PTI to act like politicians and support this public interest bill.

He added that the reform talks are in the final stages, the government wanted a broad consensus which is expected soon.